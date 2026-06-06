Restaurant chain Steak ‘n Shake is highlighting the fact it made the right choice endorsing a Republican candidate in Iowa’s gubernatorial primary race.

The business announced in May it was supporting Zach Lahn, who claimed a victory on Tuesday evening in the primary race over his challenger, Trump-backed Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA), the Hill reported Friday.

Lahn defeated Feenstra by less than a single point.

“100% in political predictions, just like we are serving 100% grass-fed Steakburgers and 100% beef tallow fries. We like getting it right. MAHA,” Steak ‘n Shake wrote in a social media post regarding Lahn’s win:

Now, Lahn is facing Iowa state auditor Rob Sand (D) as voters look toward November.

“Congratulations to Zach Lahn! Voters took a stand and supported a MAHA candidate in a tight primary race. Steak n Shake remains undefeated in political endorsements,” Steak ‘n Shake said in another post on Wednesday:

The restaurant chain endorsed Lahn on May 29, saying he was “the only MAHA-supporting candidate.”

Lahn has made it clear he would oppose the hiring of foreign HB-1 contract workers in the state’s universities, according to Breitbart News:

“The reason is, Iowa people will do these jobs,” farmer Zach Lahn told Republican voters. “I reject the idea that our people won’t do these jobs.” The stance against visa workers may have been a small part of the upstart campaign — but it helped him win by a small margin of 0.8 percent, said Chris Chmielenski, president of the Immigration Accountability Project Action. “A victory of any type for an underdog defeating an establishment candidate is much bigger than what the vote margin says,” he told Breitbart News.

Lahn had the endorsement of MAHA PAC whose president, Tony Lyons, said, “This election is a signal that pro-pesticide does not mean pro-farmer. Zach Lahn made transitioning away from toxic chemicals the cornerstone of his campaign and won this election decisively with strong farmer support.”

Steak ‘n Shake has also been a fan of and joined the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement by making changes that included offering 100 percent grass-fed beef, beef tallow fries, and A2 whole milk:

“We are committed to becoming seed-oil free, because we are committed to making fast food the best it can be,” the business announced Friday.