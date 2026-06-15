Calls to Impeach Obama-Appointed Judge Intensify over Sex Scandal Involving Atlanta Police Commander

More Republican lawmakers are backing an effort to impeach a federal judge in Atlanta, Georgia, who is accused of having loud sex in her chambers with a high-ranking police officer.

The issue surrounds U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross whom former President Barack Obama appointed in 2014, Fox News reported Monday.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) and Rep. Clay Fuller (R-GA) have filed separate impeachment resolutions against the judge after a judicial misconduct investigation.

“Ross provided materially false statements to senior judicial officials during the course of an internal inquiry, potentially obstructing efforts to fully assess misconduct concerns and impacting the administration of the court, according to Fuller, who said these issues represent a serious breach of judicial ethics and a serious failure to uphold the basic standards required of federal judges,” the outlet continued.

The judge recently revised her apology letters sent to former clerks who allegedly heard the pair having loud sex through the walls of her chambers, according to Breitbart News. Ross said she was “sorry” and “My actions were patently wrong, and there is no excuse.”

Clyde filed three articles of impeachment against her with cosponsors including Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Sheri Biggs (R-SC), Buddy Carter (R-GA), John Carter (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Andy Harris (R-MD), and Andy Ogles (R-TN), according to the Fox report.

In addition, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is backing Ross’s possible impeachment, the National News Desk (TNND) reported.

He said, “If the allegations are proven true, then she should be impeached.”

The police officer who was allegedly involved in the affair with Ross was identified as Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Kelley Collier, according to TNND.

“In 2019, Collier was promoted to the rank of major and assigned to the Atlanta Police Academy where he currently serves as the Academy Director and Commander,” his department bio reads.

The Fox article noted federal judges receive lifetime appointments and may only be removed from the bench through impeachment by Congress.

Fuller stated, “The American people expect and deserve a judiciary system that operates with the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and accountability. Judge Ross has no place on the federal bench.”