President Donald Trump personally signed a copy of an agreement aimed at ending the conflict between the United States and Iran during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles, according to a report from Barak Ravid, the global affairs correspondent for Axios and a CNN analyst.

According to two senior American officials cited by Ravid, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday evening intended to bring the war to a close. The officials said the signing took place remotely and that the memorandum is now in effect.

According to a previous report by Breitbart News, the memorandum lays out a broad plan to end the conflict and hash out a comprehensive deal within 60 days. Under the agreement, the U.S. and Iran would immediately stop military operations, promise not to launch future attacks against each other, and respect each other’s sovereignty and borders.

The deal also calls for winding down the U.S. naval blockade, reopening the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to regular commercial shipping, and setting up a watchdog group to make sure both sides stick to the rules.

On top of that, the document says the U.S. will team up with regional partners to put together a massive $300 billion reconstruction and economic development package for Iran. Over time, the goal is to fully lift U.S., UN, and international sanctions. In the meantime, the agreement calls for waivers to clear the way for Iranian oil exports and banking transactions, alongside the release of frozen Iranian assets.

In exchange, Iran agreed that it will not pursue nuclear weapons and agreed to negotiate the future disposition of its enriched uranium stockpiles under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.