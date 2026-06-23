A Mexican national has been extradited to the United States to face charges that he produced child sexual abuse material, some of which involved a child in Texas.

On June 5, 39-year-old Abelardo Sanchez of Mexico was extradited to the U.S. from Austria on charges that he produced child sexual abuse material as far back as 2014.

Photos, shared exclusively with Breitbart News, show Sanchez being extradited to the U.S.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, investigators discovered an online account they believe belongs to Sanchez. The account contained child sexual abuse material.

Investigators found one of the victims and discovered that the child had been living in Texas at the time the material was produced.

Sanchez had lived in Dublin, Ireland, since 2024 but recently fled to Austria in an attempt to avoid charges in the U.S., officials said.

“The fight against child sexual exploitation transcends borders. It requires collaboration between law enforcement at every level and across the world,” Acting ICE Director David Venturella said in a statement.

“[Homeland Security Investigations] special agents in The Hague, Dublin and Vienna teamed up with our international law enforcement partners and our special agents in McAllen to investigate this case,” Venturella said. “Our team also relied on the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs to assist with securing Sanchez’s arrest and extradition.”

Sanchez is facing a minimum of 25 years in federal prison and up to 50 years if convicted. His first court appearance was on June 8.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.