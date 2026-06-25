The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is celebrating the arrests of more than 10,000 illegal alien gang members since President Donald Trump took office last year for his second term.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE has arrested more than 10,000 gang members,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said this week.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) arrest of Javier Hernandez Rosas of Mexico, an MS-13 member, marked the agency’s 10,000th gang member arrest since January 20, 2025. Rosas’ criminal record includes possession of cocaine, abduction, and possession of a weapon.

Other gang members arrested by ICE over the last year and a half have been convicted of murder, drug trafficking, criminal conspiracies, extortion, and robbery, among other crimes.

Secretary Mullin is delivering on President Trump’s mandate to make America safe again. These 10,000 criminals committed heinous crimes, including murder, assault with a deadly weapon, drug trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, robbery, and extortion.

ICE officials detailed some of those arrested:

Josue Saul Garcia-Lopez, an MS-13 member arrested in Virginia in May 2026, who has an international warrant in his home country of El Salvador for his involvement in extortion and robbery schemes, and prior arrests in El Salvador for unlawful possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct. Danny Granados-Garcia, an MS-13 member arrested in Connecticut in April 2026, who is wanted in his home country of El Salvador for murdering a pastor. David Antonio Aviles Perez, an MS-13 member arrested in March 2026, who has an international warrant in his home country of El Salvador for aggravated murder, and has prior arrests in California for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and petty theft. Jesus Ruben Lopez Gonzalez, a TDA [Tren de Aragua] member arrested in Oregon in February 2026, who has been charged with weapon offense – racketeering conspiracy and has prior charges for theft, assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and obstructing law enforcement. Edwin Antonio Hernandez Hernandez, an MS-13 member arrested in Virginia in February 2026, who confessed to FIVE murders in El Salvador. Yorvis Michel Carrascal Campo, a TDA member arrested in Colorado in January 2026, who has been charged for murder, racketeering, and drug trafficking. Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto, alias “Fantasma,” an MS-13 member arrested in Nebraska in December 2025, who is wanted in his home country of Honduras for a quadruple homicide. Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, a suspected TDA member who pleaded guilty in October 2025 to illegally possessing firearms and conspiracy to destroy evidence. Ismael Enrique Mendoza Flores, alias “El Calaco,” an MS-13 member arrested in Virginia in October 2025, who is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide and illicit associations, with a prior arrest in the U.S. for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Nelson Vladimir Amaya-Benitez, an MS-13 member arrested in Maryland in May 2025, whose criminal history includes armed robbery, theft, and malicious second-degree burning.

“Many of these gang members were released into our country by Joe Biden,” Mullin said. “These vicious criminals murdered, assaulted, robbed, and terrorized innocent Americans for sport. Thanks to the Secure America Act, ICE is turbocharged to arrest even more gang members and criminals from American neighborhoods.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.