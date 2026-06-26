America’s 250th: Trump Previews ‘Biggest’ Airshow in U.S. History

Americans will witness the “biggest” airshow in U.S. history on July 4, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

“The Fourth of July Airshow, over Washington, D.C., our Great Capital, will be the biggest, by far, in the History of the United States of America,” the commander-in-chief announced.

“Hundreds of Planes, of different types, sizes, and speeds, will be on display. It goes from 1:15 P.M. in the afternoon, until 11:30 in the evening,” he said.

Trump said he will speak at 9:00 Eastern that night prior to the fireworks display, which he emphasized will be “approximately ten times larger than any Fireworks in the History of our Country.”

“So, if you like Airplanes and Fireworks and President Trump, be there!” the president exclaimed.

Earlier this month, Trump offered another preview of America’s July 4th celebration for America’s semiquincentennial in the nation’s capital.

“On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA,’” Trump said, aimed to honor “our Country’s People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs.”

“With the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and surrounding the beautifully new Reflecting Pool, more than 300 Members of our strong and talented Military Bands, Orchestras, and Ceremonial Units, will perform Patriotic Melodies and American Classics, and my Playlist (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country, and Rally into the next 250 years,” Trump continued, noting that the ensemble would stand as the “largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in History.”

The president added, “To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching, what will be, the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation’s Capital,” Trump said. “Do not miss it. See you on JULY 4th in Washington, D.C.”

Celebrations are already underway in Washington, DC, with the Great American State Fair kicking off this week. Kickoff included a historic flyover, and one of the pilots shared a video from the cockpit.

“Thank you America for all that you are and all that you will be,” he said.

He continued, “Thank you for trusting me. I’ll have more to say about it later. My college roommate and one of my best friends Joe Pitts was on my wing for this one. God Bless America and long live The Republic.”