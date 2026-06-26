An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, is accused of drugging and raping a woman in Miami, Florida.

Yusel Keoma Perez-Leyva, an illegal alien from Cuba, has been arrested in Miami and charged with sexual battery while a victim was physically incapacitated, and kidnapping.

According to police, on June 18, Perez-Leyva allegedly drugged a woman following a night of clubbing, brought her to his apartment, and raped her. Police said surveillance footage shows Perez-Leyva carrying the woman, as she was inebriated, to his apartment.

At the time of the assault, Perez-Leyva was working as an Uber driver, though the incident did not occur in the middle of a ride-share.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against Perez-Leyva, asking local police not to release him until federal agents can take him into custody.

“This illegal alien from Cuba is charged with raping and kidnapping a woman in Miami,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said:

This sexual predator was released into our country by the Biden Administration. ICE has lodged a detainer against him, and because Florida cooperates with ICE, he will be turned over to ICE custody and never released into American communities again.

Perez-Leyva first illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into Arizona in 2021. He was subsequently released into the U.S. interior as a result of Biden and then-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s expansive catch and release policy.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.