Biden-Released Illegal Alien Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in Miami

Immigration and Customs Enforcement
ICE
John Binder

An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, is accused of drugging and raping a woman in Miami, Florida.

Yusel Keoma Perez-Leyva, an illegal alien from Cuba, has been arrested in Miami and charged with sexual battery while a victim was physically incapacitated, and kidnapping.

According to police, on June 18, Perez-Leyva allegedly drugged a woman following a night of clubbing, brought her to his apartment, and raped her. Police said surveillance footage shows Perez-Leyva carrying the woman, as she was inebriated, to his apartment.

At the time of the assault, Perez-Leyva was working as an Uber driver, though the incident did not occur in the middle of a ride-share.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against Perez-Leyva, asking local police not to release him  until federal agents can take him into custody.

“This illegal alien from Cuba is charged with raping and kidnapping a woman in Miami,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said:

This sexual predator was released into our country by the Biden Administration. ICE has lodged a detainer against him, and because Florida cooperates with ICE, he will be turned over to ICE custody and never released into American communities again.

Perez-Leyva first illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into Arizona in 2021. He was subsequently released into the U.S. interior as a result of Biden and then-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s expansive catch and release policy.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.

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