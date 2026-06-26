Pennsylvania Declines to Participate in Great American State Fair

Pennsylvania joined several other states in declining to participate in the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC, claiming that it was because of “the high cost to taxpayers” and being unable to find businesses willing to “sponsor the booth.”

In a statement to the Hill, a spokesperson from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development cited those reasons, adding that the state “will not be a participant in the Great American State Fair.”

Pennsylvania opting out of participating in the Great American State Fair, which began on June 25 and goes until July 10, comes as other Democrat-governed states such as Maine, Massachusetts, Washington, Illinois, Oregon, North Carolina, and Connecticut also opted out of participating.

In an interview with The New Republic, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) accused President Donald Trump of making “patriotism partisan and personal.” Shapiro explained that along with his office getting opinions from “businesses about Trump’s gala,” his aides, along with the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce, tried to find businesses to participate in the 16-day event, adding that “none were interested.”

“It reflects this sad state of affairs that we find ourselves in—that the president has politicized this to a degree that businesses don’t want to participate,” Shapiro continued.

Days before the Great American State Fair began, Freedom 250, which is organizing the event, shared on X that a giant Ferris wheel had been set up for the event.

“The Freedom 250 ferris wheel is coming together on the National Mall between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument,” Freedom 250 wrote in a post on X from June 21. “For 16 days, you can take in the view from the top, walk the state pavilions, and experience the best of America at the Great American State Fair.”

Freedom 250 has also shared that there will be daily rodeo shows at the fair.

“The Evolution of the American Cowboy has arrived on the National Mall,” Freedom 250 said. “From Spanish vaquero traditions to modern professional rodeo, experience the story of the American West in the heart of our nation’s capital. Daily shows June 25-July 10.”