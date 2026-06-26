Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference on Friday, June 26.

Trump also spoke at a dinner for American farmers Thursday night and launched the Great American State Fair for the Freedom 250 celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary.

President Donald Trump highlighted how America’s 250th anniversary was “a time to be proud” of the nation’s past, along with a time to “expand our ambitions, and raise our expectations of what America can be.”

While speaking at a kick-off celebration for the Great American State Fair on Wednesday, an event organized by Freedom 250, Trump highlighted how “the great civilizations of history did not wallow in aging ruins of the past.” Trump also vowed that future generations of Americans would be left “nothing less than the richest inheritance,” and the “most advanced civilization.”

“From Athens to Rome, from London to Paris, from New York to LA, and from all other parts of the world, the great civilizations of history did not wallow in aging ruins of the past; they built new cities, they created new monuments, and they forged towering legacies that still inspire the world after hundreds and even thousands of years,” Trump said.