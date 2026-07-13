President Trump to Deliver Prime-Time Speech Thursday

President Donald Trump is slated to deliver a prime-time speech on Thursday, he announced on Monday afternoon.

“President Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern,” a post on the commander-in-chief’s Truth Social reads. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The post did not reveal the topic of his speech, but the announcement follows a series of significant political events, including the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and escalating tensions with Iran.

Trump announced on Friday that the ceasefire with Iran had ended but said that talks would continue.

As Breitbart News reported, “The United States carried out strikes in Iran on consecutive days this week, hitting roughly 80 military targets in Iran on Tuesday and approximately 90 on Wednesday, after Iran attacked commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz in violation of the ceasefire.”

On Monday, Trump announced that the United States was reinstating the “Iranian Blockade” in the Hormuz Strait, explaining that “it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving.” Ultimately, Trump said the U.S. would stand as the “GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT” but would “be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World.”

He added, “The process and formation will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The announcement of the prime-time address also follows the untimely death of Graham and Trump’s subsequent recommendation of the late senator’s sister, Darline, to serve as the interim senator in his place to finish out the term.

Graham was up for reelection in November.