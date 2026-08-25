If America outsources innovation, we will be beholden to China militarily and culturally, Innovation Council Action’s Taylor Budowich told Breitbart News during a discussion at the policy event “AI is Here: What to Fear, What to Embrace.”

Budowich and host, Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, discussed the debate unfurling on the development of AI and the U.S. race against China.

“You go back to the president and what you can learn from – losing is not an option on this,” Budowich said. “You know, we have we have spent decades going back to the manufacturing, hollowing out American manufacturing and outsourcing it to countries like China.”

If America outsources innovation, the results will be even worse.

“If if we outsource innovation – and that’s really what, at the end of the day, AI is and will lead to – we will be beholden to China militarily [and] culturally,” he warned.

“You look at these models. I mean, look. If China is the one that gets to decide what the answer to your prompt is, we should be concerned, and so you know, being reliant on China when it comes to AI is – losing is not an option,” he emphasized.

“But it goes back to how do we win? How do we win is to put the power in the hands of everyday people, put the money into the communities, build these communities back up and empower them. I think that’s what AI is doing. You see the power of AI on how it affects the average person,” he continued, noting that it is crunching down on the time for research and development.

“We are going to continue like we have throughout history to invent things, but the research and the time to develop new things is being cut down. You go through everything from, you know, your college seminar courses on, you know, if you’re in a business class, it used to be like for a semester. You develop a business plan. You work the whole semester developing a business plan. Now you develop a business plan once a week because you’re using AI, right?” he said, noting that many colleges are now embracing AI “because it’s how people are going to operate.”

Ultimately, Budowich said these technologies are going to be used, but humans are still coming up with the idea.

“You don’t need a degree from Yale anymore to really create business efficiencies. You don’t need these fancy educations that people get. The average person, the person that has been working their heart, their ass off for many years, that know that there’s a problem, they just haven’t figured out how to solve it yet. AI allows them to do that, and I think you’re going to see a lot of people having tremendous success that you otherwise wouldn’t,” he said, deeming it a ” tremendous democratization of power and intellect.”

WATCH the full event below: