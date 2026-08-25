America has to defeat China in the AI race without becoming a surveillance state, Breitbart News Social Media Director Wynton Hall said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Hall, author of New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, discussed with host Mike Slater the emergence of AI in the U.S., noting there are already 4,000 data centers across the country.

“We’re looking to really double that, or get about 3,000 more online, and you know we do have to beat China. As I say in Code Red, we want to beat China without becoming China,” Hall said.

WATCH — Wynton Hall: The U.S. Must Engage in A.I. Arms Race to Match China’s Warfare:

“We don’t want to live in a techno authoritarian CCP surveillance state. But I’ve never seen worse messaging. I’ve been doing very high-level ghostwriting and speechwriting and every other kind of thing for almost two decades. I’ve never seen worse corporate communication than we’ve seen around this issue, and I think it is quite frankly sort of a disaster for the AI titans, the industry, and it’s causing a lot of panic, a lot of concern, and I think we’ve got to get clarity around this right away,” he said, noting how much AI is already integrated into the daily lives of virtually every American.

“So you ever think about when you’re on Facebook and you tag yourself or a family member? Why does it automatically know whose name goes on which face? Yes. Part of the genius that Big Tech did was to get the mice — that’s us — to willfully walk into the mousetrap, right? And we handed over all our children’s photos. We handed over our names. We wrote every personal thing about our birthday and our grandmother’s birthday and all that. And you have this massive ocean of data,” he said.

“Now, we’ve seen what that has resulted in, and it’s bad. But where parents and I think everybody else needs to get very, very coached up: It’s how criminals and bad actors plan to use this,” he said, giving an example of an individual using AI glasses.

“And with a simple plug-in with facial recognition, I can walk down a street, see a stranger, have it identify their name and any public information about them in my glass lens, and walk up to them and act as though we’re long lost friends that just she may have or he may have forgotten. Oh, Sally, don’t you remember in fourth grade we were in, right? And know her name and her information. All this, the privacy issue is not just from the sort of obvious things, right?” he said, using China as a warning of mass surveillance and what happens if these technologies are weaponized.

WATCH — “Code Red” Author Warns Parents to Guard Teens Against Demonic AI Danger:

It is a “CCP surveillance state where literally across – you can do a China scan and within two seconds you know down to the decimal who is where and what. It’s in just everyday uses, and so some of these things that you know commercial uses of AI that would be seemingly innocuous are going to continue to be weaponized,” he said, using Flock cameras as another example.

“I think that with the Flock cameras, you’re seeing, I mean, people are literally tearing them down because they’re very concerned about this. But the dirty truth is, and we already know this, our devices are already listening to us,” he said.

“Now that sounds like some kind of conspiracy thing, but we all know that’s true, and it’s been proven to be true because, of course, you get served ads. Have you ever had that happen, Mike?” he asked. “When you’re talking about something, and then, oh my gosh, all of a sudden I’m getting ads on this very thing I was telling my wife, or my family, or my friends about.”

“Surveillance capitalism is very much a threat, just as much as these kinds of CCP surveillance levels that are, I think, even greater,” he said.

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