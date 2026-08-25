Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to arrest illegal aliens convicted of the most heinous crimes, including murder, domestic violence, and cruelty to a child.

“Every day, the men and women of ICE are working to arrest and remove illegal aliens from our country,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said:

Illegal aliens are not welcome in our nation. Under President Trump’s leadership, we will always put the safety of the American people first. Arresting and deporting illegal aliens saves lives. [Emphasis added]

Among those illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents is Ruben Gomez-Vargas of Mexico, who was previously convicted of second-degree murder and carrying a loaded firearm in the sanctuary state of California.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Eduardo Rivera-Talavera of Mexico, who was previously convicted of willful cruelty to a child, armed robbery, battery, corporal injury to a spouse, drunk driving causing injury, making harassing calls to 911, and possessing alcohol as a minor.

Rivera-Talavera has also been convicted of manufacturing, selling, or possessing brass knuckles in the sanctuary state of California.

ICE arrested Lydia Nartin Mike of the Federated States of Micronesia, who was previously convicted of domestic violence, robbery, domestic assault, and shoplifting in Missouri, as well as Sergio Medina of Mexico, previously convicted of larceny and burglary in Texas.

Antonio Cortez-Sanchez of Mexico was arrested by ICE agents after having been convicted of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance in Texas.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.