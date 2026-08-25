Innovation Council Action’s Taylor Budowich on AI Creating ‘Business Efficiencies’: ‘You Don’t Need a Degree from Yale Anymore’

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is creating “business efficiencies,” Innovation Council Action’s Taylor Budowich told Breitbart News during a discussion at the policy event “AI is Here: What to Fear, What to Embrace.”

Budowich emphasized the importance of the U.S. winning the AI race over China, and he said that can be accomplished by placing AI in the hands of “everyday people.”

“Put the money into the communities, build these communities back up and empower them. I think that’s what AI is doing. You see the power of AI on how it affects the average person,” he said, giving the example of AI cutting down time for research and development.

“I mean, one of the things that it’s doing is it’s crunching down R and D, the research and development, only takes a certain amount of people. It’s the manufacturing that takes – it’s a building the product that you then develop that takes a lot of jobs ,and what we don’t know is the next thing that we’re inventing. We are going to continue like we have throughout history to invent things, but the research and the time to develop new things is being cut down,” he explained.

“You go through everything from, you know, your college seminar courses on, you know, if you’re in a business class, it used to be like for a semester you get you develop a business plan. You work the whole semester developing a business plan. Now you develop a business plan once a week because you’re using AI, right? And a lot of these colleges … are embracing AI because it’s how people are going to operate,” he said, adding, “You have an op-ed this week from a very well known financial guy that was published in the Wall Street Journal that has come out that it was written by AI, and his response just came out today and he says, ‘Yeah, I use a calculator for math too. What’s your point?'”

Budowich explained that AI is not coming up with the ideas, contending, “It takes a human to do that, and so the human is made more efficient, more strong.”

“You’ll have you know line workers that make lines more efficient. You don’t need a degree from Yale anymore to really create business efficiencies,” Budowich argued.”You don’t need these fancy educations that people get.”

AI, in some ways, is leveling the playing field.

“The average person, the person that has been working their heart, their ass off for many years, that know that there’s a problem, they just haven’t figured out how to solve it yet. AI allows them to do that, and I think you’re going to see a lot of people having tremendous success that you otherwise wouldn’t,” he said. “It is a tremendous democratization of power and intellect.”

WATCH the full event below: