A custodian at an Ohio school is getting a lot of attention for effortlessly making a half-court shot when no one was watching.

Principal Kyle Leatherman posted a video Thursday of custodian Joe Orians shooting the basket from over his shoulder at long range in the school gym.

Orians works as the custodian for the middle and elementary school at Liberty-Benton in Findlay, according to ABC 7.

“Our custodian is better than yours. Just casually walking through the gym with no one watching but the security camera. Trick shot, nothing but net,” Leatherman tweeted:

The video showed Orians casually walking across the gym floor while dribbling the ball. Moments later, he stopped and without turning around, made his shot.

The custodian glanced behind him just in time to see the ball sink into the net and lifted his hands in triumph. Orians then grabbed what appeared to be a trash bag and a vacuum and left the gym.

Users expressed their astonishment and one called Orians “A real master of the custodial arts!!”

Another person said the video was even better with the theme music from the movie Titanic playing in the background:

When the principal asked him why he tried for the half-court shot, Orians told him, “I had just as good of a chance to make the half-court shot as a layup. I’m not very good.”

The custodian told Leatherman of the incident in a recent conversation but the principal said he did not believe it until he checked the camera.

“Sure enough, he made it,” Leatherman commented.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Liberty-Benton Local Schools praised Orians’ skills, writing, “Well, Joe, we checked the security camera- you were more than good enough yesterday, and you are more than good enough every day to your LB family! GO EAGLES!”