A Florida Diner became so busy that it ran out of food after the owner posted a sign in the window that told Biden voters to, “take their business elsewhere.”

Angie Ugarte, owner of the Debary Diner in Debary, Florida, said posting the sign, “was the only thing [she] felt like she could do,” in the wake of President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers. “I was just angry. I was just let down,” she continued. “I felt like one of those mothers, or wives, or sisters who were gonna get that knock on the door.”

The sign reads:

If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept, and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere.

DeBary Diner saw a rapid increase in demand from those who were supportive of the message. The diner became so busy that the restaurant had to close for the day after running out of food.

The Debary Diner had to close today because they’ve been so busy – they ran out of food! The owner says she stands behind her sign. What do you think? Responses may be used on air. #FOX35News pic.twitter.com/YcgOZRYMRi — Danielle Lama FOX 35 (@DLama_FOX35) September 2, 2021

Though Ugarte explained she has been the subject of, “death threats and bomb threats,” since posting the sign, the majority of feedback has been positive:

I’ve gotten so many people calling me from all over the world, from Europe, trying to purchase meals for veterans, which I still haven’t been able to organize. I think that the veterans will be fed for the rest of the year at the rate I’m getting donations.

The sign drew in the patronage of military veterans and service members, including Vietnam veteran Rod Phillips. Phillips expressed the gratitude of those who served for Ugarte’s courage to put up the sign:

All these people said, ‘We’ve got to come over here and thank Angie.’ We wanted to come over and thank you. Being a Vietnam veteran and combat-wounded, I don’t wish war on anybody. But there is a proper time and place to get out of there.

Ugarte doubled down on the message conveyed in her sign in an interview with Fox 35 Orlando:

If you really, really still stand behind what’s allowed this to happen and the way it happened – which was unnecessary, then I really don’t want to be associated with you in any way and I certainly don’t want your business.

Per the Orlando Sentinal, Ugarte became the owner of DeBary Diner in 2016 after purchasing the business with her husband Rick Stacy, who works at 105.9 Sunny FM as a radio host for the morning program. An entire wall of the restaurant is dedicated to tribute, “Our Local Heros.”

