911 Call: Kim Foxx’s Husband Reports ‘Domestic Issue’: ‘Don’t Touch Me!’

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s husband’s 911 call has surfaced days after a police report came to light showing he alleged that Kim became physical and slapped him.

Police in Flossmoor, Illinois, some 28 miles south of Chicago, were called to the Foxx residence at approximately 10:09 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, Breitbart News reported, referencing the police report.

In audio from Kelley Foxx’s 911 call, which was obtained by CBS Chicago and can be heard below, he tells the operator that there is a “domestic issue” between Kim and him.

“Is it physical or is it verbal?” the operator asks.

“It’s physical,” Kelley responds.

“Is Anybody Injured?” she follows up.

“No, not yet,” said the state’s attorney’s husband.

“Don’t touch me!” Kelley is heard saying at one point in the call.

“Ain’t nobody touching you. Get out!” a woman in the background then seems to order Kelley.

Police arrived on the scene quickly as a pair of officers were working a detail near the home, the police report noted.

Citing the document, Breitbart News previously wrote:

Once officers arrived on the scene, “Kelley explained that Kimberly got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did,” an officer wrote in the report. She requested he leave the residence, but he would not, causing Kim to turn to force, Kelley told officers. While he tried to exit a bathroom, she allegedly blocked his path, and he further stated that Kim latched onto his shirt collar and flung his video game controller, the report noted. Kelley reportedly said he went to turn on the television, and Kim ripped the controller from his hand and tossed it. While laying out these allegations to officers, Kim was in earshot and reportedly said, “All that is true,” according to the document. Kelley then stated that Kim slapped him on the left cheek, though an officer who checked him out with a flashlight reported not seeing any signs that Kelley had been hit, the report asserted. The state’s attorney’s husband replied by saying that he wanted to ensure someone knew what was transpiring in terms of Kim’s physical aggression, adding he wished for it to cease, per the report.

Officers wrote that the state’s attorney admitted to putting “her hands on Kelley but it was only to help guide him out of the house.” When asked if she felt “safe in the home,” she allegedly told an officer, “I mean he’s not crazy.”

NEW: police responded to Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx’s home last weekend. Foxx’s husband told police she became physical and slapped him in face pic.twitter.com/KJT1adBiBM — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 10, 2022

Police said they did not see “evidence to support an arrest.”

As Breitbart News reported in 2021, referencing a Chicago Tribune article, Foxx “dropped 25,000 felony cases,” which included cases involving murder charges.

A PAC backing Kim Foxx received 2 million dollars from far-left billionaire George Soros in 2020, Breitbart News pointed out, citing the Chicago Sun-Times.