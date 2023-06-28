A Delta Air Lines plane touched down safely in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wednesday morning after it was forced to land without its front landing gear extended.

The Boeing 717, which departed from Atlanta, made the landing at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday morning. According to reports, there were 96 passengers on board in addition to three flight attendants and two pilots, the latter of whom were able to land the plane without the front landing gear. There were no reported injuries as a result, and passengers exited the plane via the emergency slides.

One flight passenger told WSOC that the crew informed them of the issue with the landing gear during the flight and “instructed us to go over safety information.”

“We came in low once and then climbed again. Second time had us brace but the landing was smooth. No jarring or even loud noises,” the passenger said. “We were in the back so that may have been why. Everyone evacuated via slides. No injuries as far as I know. Crew and pilots were wonderful!”

Other passengers told Channel 9′s Almiya White that the landing actually felt smoother than a normal landing, and one video appears to show that as well.

JUST IN – Video from inside Delta flight 1092 plane that landed with broken nose gear “up” at Charlotte Douglas International Airport pic.twitter.com/iZ6fYr60TD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 28, 2023

A Boeing 717 operated by Delta has landed with broken nose gear “up” at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/IMzcOdRRr9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 28, 2023