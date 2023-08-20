A mother and daughter are praising a man for his quick thinking and strength as wildfires closed in around them on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Lani Williams and her mother, Sincerity Mirkovich, are residents of the town known as Lahaina, and when they realized the fires were coming closer, they got into the car to flee the area, Good Morning America reported Thursday.

They hit a traffic jam as everyone else was also trying to escape, and Williams said she thought they were both going to die.

The two women realized the only way out was to leave their car and climb a seawall, then jump into the water. But the escape would be a challenge because Mirkovich uses a walker to help her get around.

When all seemed lost, that was when a good Samaritan appeared, seemingly out of the blue.

Benny Reinicke approached the frightened pair and instructed Mirkovich to lean on his back so he could carry her over the seawall to safety, reassuring the two women as he helped them in their time of need.

“He’s like, ‘Trust me. Trust me. I promise. I got you,’ and he did. He said, ‘Auntie, put your weight on me. I got you,'” Williams said of the intense moments when he carried Mirkovich over the seawall.

The group floated together in the ocean for more than eight hours while waiting for it to be safe to go back onshore.

Breitbart News reported August 9 that many residents jumped into the ocean to avoid being consumed by the blaze.

The women later lost touch with their rescuer, but they were recently reunited. While speaking of the experience, Reinicke said he did not think twice about helping.

“There’s no way morally I could just walk past that and just save myself, you know. It’s just not hard. It’s just the way my algorithm is in my head is. No way,” he stated.

