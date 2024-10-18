Countless Floridians continue to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, but one animal rescue, Furry Friends, is reeling after a tornado ripped through their ranch, resulting in a “total loss.”
The Ranch Adoption Center in Palm City, Florida, saw “unimaginable” damage last week after a tornado ripped through, leaving their structures “completely leveled.”
“The damage is unimaginable,” Jason Gluck, Chief Executive Officer of Furry Friends, said in a statement. “It’s a miracle that no animals were harmed, but our facility has been decimated. We are heartbroken, and we urgently need the community’s support to rebuild.”
The no-kill rescue, which touts 3,000 rescues this year and more than 2,000 adoptions of both dogs and cats, did not see any animal casualties as a result of the tornado. They were, according to Gluck, “rescued without injury.”
“However, the damage to the ranch is catastrophic: The facility has been deemed a total loss, with major repairs needed that could take months-or even years-before it is safe for animals to return,” he said of the ranch, which housed what they described in the press release as “hundreds of rescue animals, including dogs and cats in desperate need.”
As a result, they are looking for foster homes and adopters for these animals, as they are unable to return to the ranch, which they believe will cost “millions” to repair and rebuild.
“Furry Friends is resilient, and we know the community cares deeply about these animals and our organization,” CEO Jason Gluck added. “With your help, we can rebuild stronger and continue Furry Friends’ deeply impactful work saving lives in our region and beyond.”
Prior to Hurricane Milton made landfall, there were at least 116 tornado warnings with 19 that touched down, causing destruction across the state.
WATCH — Palm Beach Twister: EF-3 Tornado Spotted Near Palm Beach GardensCheryl Violette /TMX
The destruction of the animal rescue coincides with the viral rescue of a dog abandoned on side of the road, tied to a pole off I-75, prior to the Hurricane Milton’s landfall.
The dog’s former owner, as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) promised, has been arrested. The former owner, Giovanny Aldama Garcia faces a charge of “aggravated animal cruelty.”
“We said at the time, you don’t just tie up a dog and have them out there for a storm,” DeSantis said. “Totally unacceptable and we’re going to hold you accountable.”
“Well, I’m proud to announce that the authorities have identified the dog’s former owners, and State Attorney Suzy Lopez is now pursuing animal cruelty charges against the individual,” he said. “We said you’d be held accountable, and you will be held accountable.”
The ranch’s rebuild also comes as others in the country try to rebuild their lives as well after the storm. One woman in particular, Jane Huston, who is 105 years old, is a survivor of a tornado that ripped through her home in the same county. According to reports, the tornado ripped her home in half, but she was in the bathroom at the time, which happened to be a safe place to be.
“The neighbors had pulled her out from the bathroom,” her great grandson Rylee Huston said, according to WPTV.
“She’s distressed. She’s upset,” Huston said of his great grandmother, who is still in the hospital as she needed foot surgery. “She keeps thinking, ‘I want to go home,’ but she doesn’t have a home to go to.”
