Countless Floridians continue to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, but one animal rescue, Furry Friends, is reeling after a tornado ripped through their ranch, resulting in a “total loss.”

The Ranch Adoption Center in Palm City, Florida, saw “unimaginable” damage last week after a tornado ripped through, leaving their structures “completely leveled.”

“The damage is unimaginable,” Jason Gluck, Chief Executive Officer of Furry Friends, said in a statement. “It’s a miracle that no animals were harmed, but our facility has been decimated. We are heartbroken, and we urgently need the community’s support to rebuild.”

The no-kill rescue, which touts 3,000 rescues this year and more than 2,000 adoptions of both dogs and cats, did not see any animal casualties as a result of the tornado. They were, according to Gluck, “rescued without injury.”

“However, the damage to the ranch is catastrophic: The facility has been deemed a total loss, with major repairs needed that could take months-or even years-before it is safe for animals to return,” he said of the ranch, which housed what they described in the press release as “hundreds of rescue animals, including dogs and cats in desperate need.”

As a result, they are looking for foster homes and adopters for these animals, as they are unable to return to the ranch, which they believe will cost “millions” to repair and rebuild.

“Furry Friends is resilient, and we know the community cares deeply about these animals and our organization,” CEO Jason Gluck added. “With your help, we can rebuild stronger and continue Furry Friends’ deeply impactful work saving lives in our region and beyond.”

Prior to Hurricane Milton made landfall, there were at least 116 tornado warnings with 19 that touched down, causing destruction across the state.

WATCH — Palm Beach Twister: EF-3 Tornado Spotted Near Palm Beach Gardens

Cheryl Violette /TMX