Verizon is teaming up for what has been described as a “multi-year partnership agreement” with the Green Bay Packers, and part of it involves providing debt relief to Wisconsin veterans.

According to a press release from Verizon, this overall partnership will “enhance the cell service in and around Lambeau Field” and “drive innovation for the team and their fans and support the community where Verizon employees and Packers fans live, work, and play.”

However, it does not end there, as this partnership includes an initiative to provide $3 million debt relief for Wisconsin veterans over the next two years. The debt relief for veterans is being done in coordination with ForgiveCo.

Per the press release:

Those receiving this debt relief will be contacted by ForgiveCo., a company that identifies and handles the clearing of debt for veterans in need. Veterans across the state will begin receiving outreach from ForgiveCo. in the coming months, with no enrollment process required to benefit. This seamless approach ensures veterans can access relief without additional stress.

“Verizon is proud to expand our commitment to Wisconsin’s veterans, building on our previous $1 million investment,” Andrew Brady, Great Lakes Market President, said in a statement.

“Forgiving debt is a tangible way to honor their service and sacrifice. We recognize the burdens our veterans carry, and through partnerships like this, we aim to make a life-changing impact. Our dedication to veterans is unwavering, and we are excited to leverage our partnerships to further enhance their wellbeing,” he added.

The press release indicates that $1 million for this cause will be administered “within weeks.”