The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) posted shocking finds from a survey of Unemployment Insurance claims since 2020, which found individuals far too young (under the age of five) and far too old (over the age of 115) claiming millions in benefits.

DOGE based this on an initial survey of Unemployment Insurance claims since 2020. It revealed that 28,000 individuals between the ages of 1 and 5 collected $254 million in benefits. Further, 24,500 individuals over the age of 115 claimed $59 million in benefits.

It does not end there, however, as 9,700 individuals with birth dates 15 years in the future claimed $69 million in benefits.

“In one case, someone with a birthday in 2154 claimed $41k,” DOGE revealed.

“Your tax dollars were going to pay fraudulent unemployment claims for fake people born in the future!” DOGE head Elon Musk said of this discovery. “This is so crazy that I had to read it several times before it sank in.”

“The oldest living American is 114 years old, so it is safe to say that anyone 115 or older is collecting ‘unemployment’ due to being dead,” he continued in a followup, concluding that there was “no sanity check for impossibly young or impossibly old people for unemployment insurance.”

“Another incredible discovery by the @DOGE team, finding nearly $400 million in fraudulent unemployment payments,” Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said, affirming that the Labor Department is “committed to recovering your stolen tax dollars.”

“We will catch these thieves and keep working to root out egregious fraud — accountability is here,” she assured.

According to the latest update, DOGE has saved U.S. taxpayers $150 billion thus far, breaking down to $931.68 per taxpayer. DOGE notes that this savings is a combination of “asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions.”