Law enforcement captured the fifth of ten inmates who managed to escape a New Orleans jail, authorities said on Tuesday.

Louisiana State Police said Corey Boyd, who was spotted last Friday after the escape, was taken into custody. The inmate, who is 19-years-old, was captured in New Orleans; he has been accused of killing Brandon Fees during a car burglary in 2024.

Boyd originally was sent to prison for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and threatening a public official.

Authorities stated inmates fled the jail after crawling through a hole hidden behind a toilet and hopped the jail’s barbed wife fence and ran across the highway into a neighborhood before changing from their prison clothes.

The other inmates still at large include:

Lenton J. Vanburen, who faces charges of carrying an illegal carrying of weapons, obstruction of justice, and introducing contraband in prison

Jermaine Donald, who faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice

Antoine Massey, who faces charges of domestic abuse, parole violation, and more

Derrick Groves, who faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and battery of a correctional facility employee

Leo Tate Sr, who faces charges of a simple burglary, motor vehicle theft, and multiple drug counts

Sterling Williams, a maintenance worker at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, had been arrested Tuesday and charged with ten counts aiding an escape and malfeasance in office, according to Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office.

William said in his defense that an inmate threatened to stab him should he not help the inmates escape.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.