Ilhan Omar: America Is Becoming ‘One of the Worst Countries’ in the World

Democrat Ilhan Omar (D-MN) believes the United States of America is becoming “one of the worst countries” in the world.

Omar made the remarks during an interview published on Democracy Now!’s YouTube last week. She began speaking about recent actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and law enforcement’s responses to the anti-ICE riots, asserting “we are in the midst of the creation of a police state.”

“Where, you know, you have masked armed men who are in plain clothes that are snatching people off the streets, unwilling to identify themselves. You have the military being deployed in our streets. My God, this is America,” she said.

“You have states rights being disregarded. So, you know, the constitutional crisis that’s being created in front of our eyes, and the same week where we have a president who has deployed the military who are trained to kill our enemies, not Americans, but our enemies, are in our streets. It’s the same week that we are going to have a military parade,” she said referencing the parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

“I mean, I grew up in a dictatorship and I don’t even remember ever witnessing anything like that. To have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world to now be turned into one of the, you know, one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets without any regard for people’s constitutional rights while our President is spending millions of dollars prompting (sic) himself up like a failed dictator with the military parade,” she continued.

Her remarks come as no surprise as she has been a constant critic of President Donald Trump and a defender of illegal immigrants. Omar has apparently passed down her hostility to her daughter, who recently called for “Death to the colonial empire.”

“From L.A. to Rafah, there is one common oppressor — Death to the colonial empire,” Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi said in a viral Instagram post praising anti-ICE riots.