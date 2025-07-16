Paranormal Investigator Touring with Allegedly Haunted ‘Annabelle’ Doll Passes Away in Gettysburg

The lead investigator for a paranormal activity group on Sunday passed away in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania while on tour with an allegedly haunted Annabelle doll.

Dan Rivera, the lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research and a U.S. Army veteran, passed away, according to the group.

Rivera led the viral “Devils on the Run Tour,” in which he and other members of the New England Society for Psychic Research brought toured across the country with Annabelle, an allegedly haunted doll.

The Hanover Evening Sun wrote:

Adams County dispatch scanner archives showed that firefighters and medical personnel had been called to a hotel in Gettysburg after 8 p.m. on Sunday evening for a report of CPR in progress on a male patient of Rivera’s age. Adams County Coroner Francis Dutrow, whose office was conducting a death investigation, confirmed to the Evening Sun that, as of Tuesday afternoon, Rivera’s cause of death remained pending the results of an autopsy. Final results of that autopsy, according to the office, could take several months.

The coroner’s office said that the death did not appear to be suspicious and that Rivera was found alone in his hotel room. The Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office went to the hotel room to conduct an investigation.

The Daily Mail wrote:

The Raggedy Anne Doll’s paranormal legend dates back to the 1970s, when it was apparently given as a gift to nurse in Hartford, Connecticut, before beginning to exhibit disturbing behavior. Annabelle was thought to be possessed by the spirit of a dead child and was said to move on her own, leave terrifying handwritten notes and even allegedly attacked someone.

The Gettysburg part of the national tour was wildly popular, selling over 1,260 tickets across three days over the past weekend.

Rivera had helped bring the tour to international intrigue by making it viral through his many TikTok videos that he had produced with Ryan Daniel Buell that received millions of views.