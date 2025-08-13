Wild rabbits have been spotted with unusual protrusions on their heads, described as “horn-like” or “tentacle-like” growths, but wildlife officials said there is no reason to fret.

The odd growths stem from a viral infection known as papillomavirus, most recently making waves among rabbits in Colorado. Several pictures have taken off on social media, showing rabbits with these bizarre, horn-like growths on their heads. However, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) said it is nothing to worry about and that infected rabbits often survive the infection:

Rabbit papillomas are growths on the skin caused by the cottontail rabbit papillomavirus. The growths have no significant effects on wild rabbits unless they interfere with eating/drinking. Most infected cottontails can survive the viral infection, after which the growths will go away. For this reason, CPW does not recommend euthanizing rabbits with papillomas unless they are interfering with the rabbit’s ability to eat and drink.

Signs to look for include “black nodules on the skin, usually the head” as well as horn-like growths.

CPW adds that this virus is specific to rabbits, and could spread to domestic rabbits if they come in contact with infected wild rabbits or the biting insects contributing to it. It also warns that the virus is “more severe” in domestic rabbits.

CPW spokesperson Kara Van Hoose said in a statement that there is “no overt concern needed for pet owners,” but she urged owners to “keep those wildlife principles in mind when you do have them out.”

“Keep them on leash, keep them away from wild animals just in case, but it is not something necessarily we see transferred from rabbits to dogs,” she clarified.