The suspect arrested in a recent deadly stabbing on a train platform in Democrat-controlled Redwood City reportedly has a history of violent felonies.

Jose Gomez-Bustamante (pictured), the man accused of fatally stabbing 66-year-old Joseph Michael Carreiro on the Redwood City Caltrain train station, was a felon out on parole after a knife attack, according to a report by Redwood City Pulse.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested on August 28 and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of murder — one day after police say he stabbed and killed Carreiro on the train platform.

This, however, was not Gomez-Bustamante’s first stabbing attack. In 2020, he pleaded guilty to felony assault with a deadly weapon after prosecutors said he grabbed a knife from the kitchen of Taqueria El Tulense on Spring Street and tried to stab an employee.

Authorities added that the attack was unprovoked, and that Gomez-Bustamante’s mother told police he suffers from hallucinations.

In June 2023, Gomez-Bustamante was sentenced to six years in prison, but on April 8, 2025, he was released on parole after being credited for 702 days in custody due to good behavior and participation in residential treatment programs, according to records.

And the 2020 knife attack was not Gomez-Bustamante’s first run-in with the law, Redwood City Pulse reported, noting that he had “an extensive criminal history, including several parole violations,” even before then.

In 2012, Gomez-Bustamante was facing up to 27 years in jail after he was charged in a gang-related assault that caused serious injury.

But he ended up being sentenced to just three months in jail and three years of probation after pleading no contest to felony assault and a misdemeanor gang charge, Redwood City Pulse reported.

Moreover, Gomez-Bustamante received credit for 69 days served and 68 days of “good time.”

After being on probation for just six months, Gomez-Bustamante reportedly violated the terms and was sentenced to another 120 days in jail. However, he was released on parole a month later, after which he was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, and hit-and-run.

Gomez-Bustamante reportedly ended up having only the DUI charge on his record as part of a plea deal, for which he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years in prison for violating parole.

In 2015, Gomez-Bustamante “was charged with felonies in connection to robbery and, in a separate case, possession of drugs with intent to distribute,” Redwood City Pulse reported.

That same year, while awaiting trial in jail, Gomez-Bustamante was reportedly involved in a gang assault that left two rival gang members hospitalized and four correctional officers with injuries.

