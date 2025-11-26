U.S. Navy Sailor Dies While Rescuing Children from High Surf in Hawaii

A U.S. Navy sailor from Florida died on Saturday while rescuing two children from a high surf in Hawaii waters.

First responders arrived on the scene off Hawaii’s Waiapua’a Bay near Shenanigans Bar and Restaurant at around 3:00 p.m. after reports of a swimmer in distress, according to a report by KITV.

They then pulled a man — who was later identified as 47-year-old Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeffrey Diaz — from the troubled waters.

Officials say Diaz had jumped into the water to rescue two children who were struggling in the high surf. The children ended up making it back to shore safely, while the Navy sailor remained in the ocean, having trouble in the current.

After pulling the man back to shore, the Ocean Safety Bureau and Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services Department began lifesaving efforts. Diaz was then taken to the Kaua’i Veterans Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending to determine the Navy sailor’s exact cause of death. Authorities noted that they do not suspect foul play.

Diaz, who was from Florida, had been stationed at the Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands in Kauai, Hawaii.

The Kaua’i Police Department extended its condolences to Diaz’s family and loved ones.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of our shipmate and friend, MA1 First Class Jeffrey Diaz and extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and shipmates who are grieving,” Capt. Robert Prince, commanding officer of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, told Fox News.

“We are grateful to the emergency responders, Sailors and their family members who provided immediate assistance, and we remain committed to supporting his family and those affected as we navigate this difficult time together,” Prince added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.