John Fetterman Slams Liberal Podcaster’s Attack Against Erika Kirk: ‘Gross and Dehumanizing’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) condemned a leftist podcast host’s attack against Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative icon and free speech martyr Charlie Kirk, calling it “gross and dehumanizing.”

“It’s gross and dehumanizing to attack a widow with young children after just witnessing his public assassination,” Fetterman said in a Tuesday X post, sharing a screenshot of a Fox News headline reporting Jennifer Welch’s recent attack against Erika Kirk.

“It shouldn’t be controversial to put our political views aside and extend the grace for a deeply traumatized family to grieve,” the senator added, in reaction to the headline that read, “Liberal podcaster labels widow Erika Kirk a ‘grifter’ who should be ‘kicked to the curb.'”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who is running for South Carolina governor, responded to Fetterman’s post, writing, “Love this. Thank you Senator.”

Fetterman was reacting to Welch’s Sunday episode of her I’ve Had It podcast, where she called Erika Kirk a “grifter,” made fun of her attire, and claimed her organization “makes women less safe.”

During her episode, Welch also falsely labeled the Turning Point USA CEO’s late husband as an “unrepentant racist and a homophobe” — spreading the same hateful rhetoric that many believe was the cause of Charlie Kirk’s horrific assassination.

“You are an opportunistic grifter who weaponizes your gender to demean women, and you are a walking, talking, breathing example as to why nobody, number one, wants to be a Christian, and, number two, wants to be a female hypocrite such as yourself,” Welch said.

“Your language, your organization makes women less safe, all across the board. Your deceased husband was an unrepentant racist and a homophobe, and women are a lot more empathetic than you are, Erika,” the leftist podcaster added.

Welch — who, in October, ghoulishly laughed in reaction to a left-wing activist celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination — went on to accuse Erika Kirk of “weaponizing” her “gender and faith” before poking fun at her appearance.

“She is a grifter, and just look at the costume changes,” she said. “This woman should be kicked to the curb. She is an absolute grifter just like Donald Trump, and just like her unrepentant racist homophobic husband was.”

Welch also fumed at Erika Kirk saying at the New York Times‘ DealBook summit that she doesn’t want to see young women in New York City rely on the government or look to it “as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage.”

“You actually allow yourself to be afforded all of the luxuries of all of the civil rights fight that the suffragettes and other women fought for you to be able to be a full-time working mother, to be the CEO of a company,” Welch reacted.

“You just weaponize your gender to rubes so that you can grift off of them,” the left-wing podcast host added.

Welch, who has a history of attacking white people and Christians, also accused Erika Kirk of having “tarantula eyes” and “big bouffant evangelical hair,” and claimed that the grieving widow is why nobody wants to be a Christian.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.