Smithsonian Reaches White House’s Deadline to Submit Records ‘Restoring Truth and Sanity’ to Museums

The Smithsonian Institution has reached its deadline to submit documents related to current and upcoming exhibitions and events so that the White House can review them to ensure “truth and sanity” is restored in American history.

“As you may know, funds apportioned for the Smithsonian Institution are only available for use in a manner consistent with Executive Order 14253, ‘Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,'” the White House said in a letter to the Smithsonian’s secretary, Lonnie G. Bunch III, last month.

The Trump administration had given specific document instructions to the Smithsonian in its August 2025 letter which included a timeframe of compliance.

“We requested that the Smithsonian Institution provide us with certain documentation, including current exhibition descriptions, draft plans for upcoming shows, upcoming programming materials, and internal guidelines used in exhibition development,” the White House reminded Bunch in its letter.

The Smithsonian, however, appears to have missed its initial deadline, but the Trump administration noted that it had “happily extended” the time limit “in recognition of ongoing staffing transitions” at the institution.

“While we received a partial production of materials from your office on September 18, no other material has been produced by your office to us in the more than 90 days since that September date,” the White House said in its letter.

The Trump administration added that it “appreciate[s] receiving the initial document production,” but “that submission fell far short of what was requested, and the overwhelming majority of requested items remain outstanding.”

“These are the records that every accredited museum is expected to maintain and produce without delay, as they provide the basis for responsible stewardship of significant national collections and for meeting the rigorous transparency standards imposed by federal law,” the letter continued.

The letter, sent by assistants to the president, Vince Haley and Russell Vought, further noted that the Smithsonian Charter requires that “a fair and accurate record” be made of all the Institution’s “proceedings.”

It also cited a Smithsonian directive that conveys the institution must “create and keep complete and accurate records of its activities, maintain the integrity of those records, and preserve records of enduring evidential or historical value.”

“As officials designated by the President pursuant to Executive Order 14253, ‘Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,’ it is our job to ensure that the Smithsonian is meeting these high standards,” Haley and Vought said to Bunch in their letter.

They further added that they were writing “with particular urgency and concern that the museums of the Smithsonian Institution be well positioned to play an important role during the historic yearlong celebration of our Nation’s 250th birthday that is fast approaching.”

“We wish to be assured that none of the leadership of the Smithsonian museums is confused about the fact that the United States has been among the greatest forces for good in the history of the world,” the letter read.

“The American people will have no patience for any museum that is diffident about America’s founding or otherwise uncomfortable conveying a positive view of American history, one which is justifiably proud of our country’s accomplishments and record,” the letter asserted.

In conclusion, Haley and Vought said they were “confident” that Bunch “share[s] our view that the Smithsonian Institution must lead by example in scholarship, presentation, and accountability.”

“The upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of our Nation offers a singular opportunity to justify confidence in the operations of America’s leading cultural institutions,” they said.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.