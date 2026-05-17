Tom Brady Makes Catwalk Debut at Gucci Fashion Show

Former NFL great Tom Brady made his catwalk debut at the Gucci Resort 2027 runway in New York this weekend.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was seen wearing black leather strutting across the “outdoor runway in front of a well-heeled crowd that included Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, Lindsay Lohan, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Kim Kardashian,” per Page Six.

Footage of the moment was shared on social media and received mixed reviews from fashion fans, who compared his outfit and accompanying movements to Robocop and the Terminator.

“Nope! Vogue, you know this is not good. If some other brand did this, you will never feature it. I do not think guys who are into leather would love this. This just looks cheap and a joke. Demna, do better. You will surely get the boot if there is no sales increase,” said one notable user.