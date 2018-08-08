The Government Accountability Institute’s (GAI) Eric Eggers, author of Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election , warned of a potential “tsunami of voter fraud” within November’s forthcoming midterm elections during a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour.

Eggers pointed to narrow electoral margins of victory in Tuesday’s elections as evidence of vulnerability to the threat of voter fraud.

LISTEN:

Eggers noted how voter fraud had been documented in numbers large enough to swing presidential elections. He pointed to the volume of “double-votes” GAI identified among Florida residents via a study of voter rolls from 2016’s presidential election.

Eggers said, “[The GAI] performed a nationwide first-of-its-kind study to look at actual votes that were cast in the 106 election. We combined all the publicly available voter rolls that we could get, and we hired a data consultant and contracted with a commercial database … and what we found was stunning. We found that in the state of Florida, in 2016, there were 2,100 double-votes that were cast. That means 2,100 times, somebody that lives in Florida cast a ballot, and then cast a second ballot in a different state. … That’s nearly four times what the margin of victory was in the presidential election in 2000.”

Eggers added, “These are the kinds of stakes that can absolutely swing an election.”

Eggers explained how left-wing organizations funded by George Soros agitate against efforts to implement voter-ID laws and prevent double-voting by persons registered to vote in multiple states.

Eggers stated, “Organizations that are funded by George Soros both fight to keep those vulnerabilities in place, as in Ohio, by trying to prevent efforts to pass voter-ID laws or to make the voter rolls more secure; but then they also — and this is really the insidious part — they fund organizations that go out and round up voters, regardless of legality of their status, and force them through the vulnerabilities in the system.”

Eggers continued, “There are 248 counties in this country that have more registered voters than actual citizens of legal voting age. It’s a problem because it creates opportunity for organizations like the formerly known ACORN and La Raza — they’re all funded by Soros — to go and figure out where the vulnerabilities are and force the voters — whether they’re legal or not — through the gaps.”

Mansour asked Eggers to explain “granny farming,” a method of voter fraud via deception of elderly — and occasionally mentally and/or physically disabled — citizens via absentee ballots.

Eggers explained, “Voter fraud amongst absentee ballot fraud among senior citizens is maybe the largest problem that we face as a country, because absentee ballots are essentially an honor system.

Eggers continued, “These political operatives, they have lists, and they know where the senior centers are and who the senior citizens are. Campaigns will pay these people, and they go to senior citizen centers and they play bingo or watch Matlock or whatever it is to cultivate a relationship with these senior citizens and then they have them fill out a form, or maybe even fill out a form on their behalf, and it requests an absentee ballot, and then they send it off. Two days later when the absentee ballot form comes in, they get there and then either with the vague recognition of the senior citizen — or sometimes without the recognition — they will then fill out the ballot of that senior citizen and fill it in.”

Eggers alluded to an instance of “granny farming” in southern Florida: “We’ve seen numerous examples where people are caught with notebooks that detail intricate systems of payment and organization.”

Eggers speculated on the left’s willingness to use voter fraud to combat the Trump administration. He said, “The really scary thing is [that] we live in sort of unprecedented times of political turmoil and opposition. The left seems to be motivated to create their desired political outcome unlike anytime I can remember. … The hatred for the current administration is such that they clearly feel like they have the moral authority, so any activity — including taking ballots from unsuspecting senior citizens — seems to be supported because the ends are going to justify the means.”

Eggers concluded, “I actually think that because of the lax oversight and the organized effort, motivated like never before, to take back the House, take back the Senate, impeach the president, end ICE, I think we’re actually poised for a tsunami of voter fraud like we’ve never seen before in this country.”

Eggers also discussed a Washington Post critique published Tuesday of the GAI’s voter fraud investigation. He noted the critique’s use of a Soros-funded organization and John Podesta-linked personality.

“We’re actually encouraged, I think, because if people are attacking you then I think you’re doing something right,” said Eggers. “The Washington Post came out with a story where it cited an allegedly non-partisan expert that tried to criticize the report we did at GAI in which we examined and found all those issues of double-voting.”

Eggers added, “The problem is, the people they cite as the quote-unquote experts are actually activists. All of them have one thing in common: they’re all affiliated with funding from George Soros; the Brennan Center has taken millions of dollars from George Soros and the academic they cite from Portland, Oregon has worked with John Podesta’s Center for American Progress [and] the Democracy Fund which is partnered with some Soros organization.”

He also noted that the Post “didn’t do us the courtesy of reaching out and giving us a fair chance to kind of point out, maybe, some of the inherent bias of the people they were speaking to.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.