Fox News Channel legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, author of The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump , told Breitbart News that political and partisan corruption at the Department of Justice and FBI prove that “Americans should be afraid of their government,” offering his comments in a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

The narrative of “collusion” between President Donald Trump and the Russian state was manufactured by “the swamp” in order to protect the powers of its people, said Jarrett.

“The swamp needs to be drained,” Jarrett declared. “By the way, that was the motivation behind this collusion hoax. The swamp, which had been in control the last eight years under the Obama administration, viewed Trump as a threat. He threatened to drain the swamp and the swamp didn’t want to be drained. There’s nothing in Washington that will motivate you more than the threat of losing power, and that’s why they cleared Hillary Clinton in this scheme and sought to frame Donald Trump.”

The purpose of the Robert Mueller-led investigation, said Jarrett, was to undermine the Trump administration. He also noted the Department of Justice and FBI’s political protection of the Clintons:

The Department of Justice has become so politicized. Hillary Clinton was protected. There was no legitimate investigation of Uranium One. … Her foundation received $145 million from the same Russian sources connected to the purchases of 20 percent of America’s uranium deposits, which was approved by the committee she presided over. It’s a crime to use your public office to confer a benefit to a foreign government in exchange for money. Hillary Clinton all but put a for-sale sign on the front door of her office as secretary of state, and I’m hoping that William Barr will undertake a serious and legitimate investigation of not just Clinton, but the cesspool of corruption at the FBI and the Department of Justice that allowed this hoax to evolve into a witch hunt. If he presents evidence to a federal grand jury, I suspect there’s a very good chance that people would be indicted.

Mansour warned of growing distance between the governors and the governed via increasing centralization of power within the bureaucracy. “Every American’s worst fear — especially every American who believes in limited government — their worst fear is that some faceless bureaucrat in D.C. is basically overturning the will of the people,” she said.

Jarrett replied, “I always hesitate to use what’s become a pejorative term: the deep state, but frankly, I can think of no better alternative. You’re right. Many of these people are unelected officials, but they have tremendous power. Power in Washington is like crack cocaine. It’s highly addictive. If you see anything that’s a threat to that power, you’ll turn heaven and earth to try to hang on to it and do what you can; abuse your authority, misuse the law in order to perpetuate your own power, and that’s what happened here. Facts were invented or exaggerated. The law enforcers became the law breakers. It was a conspicuous abuse of power.”

Jarrett concluded, “I hate to say it … this gives Americans pause that they should be afraid of their government. When people in power will abuse it for political reasons of personal animus, that’s not justice at the Department of Justice.”

