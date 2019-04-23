Mickey Dunn, president and CEO of ML Industries and advocate for term limits and founder of TermLimitsTexas.com , said term limits on elected representatives in the Lone Star State will combat the entrenchment of the permanent political class. He offered his remarks on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“No one wants change, especially those that have been elected and in office a long time,” stated Dunn. “So we started going down that path and formed Term Limits Texas to take back Texas and give it back to the people. What’s happened is that politicians have forgotten that they represent us. Right now, if you take a poll in Texas or the United States of America, over 80 percent of people say they want term limits. It doesn’t matter if you’re Democrat, a Republican, or an independent. Everyone wants term limits. At a time in this nation when no one agrees on anything, and you have 80 percent of the people saying they want term limits, why can’t we get this passed?”

Dunn added, “Currently, there are 15 states that have full-blown term limits. I think there are maybe 30 states with roughly some form of term limits. Particularly, Florida is a great example of term limits in how they’ve been able to thrive. The economy is phenomenal there. Just last week, I had the opportunity to speak with the new governor, Ron DeSantis. We spoke, and he told me that one of the greatest things Florida ever did was pass term limits, because it gives the opportunity for new blood, for new ideas, less complacency. You get people that want to come in and serve, and get the job done, and then move on.”

Marlow concurred, “I think that this is the model. I used to think that I would trust the public to sort out who should be their own nominees without this sort of limitation, but the evidence is in, and people are sticking around for their entire lives and they’re gaming the system and taking advantage of the public. I do think this is a necessary thing.”

Dunn proposed three-term limits for elected representatives in Texas. He described the proposal as a move towards restoring the Founding Fathers’ political designs.

“It was never the intention of the Founding Fathers,” said Dunn. In fact, it was truly, truly a sacrifice back in the day to serve because it was very difficult to travel. You didn’t have huge expense reports. You didn’t stay in plushy hotels. It was a true sacrifice to do this, but today it’s just the opposite. … it’s a lifestyle. In Washington, DC, there are more millionaires than anywhere else in the United States, so that should tell you something, as well.”

