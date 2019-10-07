Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) told Breitbart News Sunday that Democrats’ impeachment “insanity” has “energized” Louisiana Republican voters ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Congressman Abraham spoke with Breitbart News Sunday host Matthew Boyle while flying to his next campaign stop.

Rep. Abraham flies himself and key staff around the state in small airplanes and helicopters he owns while campaigning for the Republican nomination for governor. Abraham hopes to unseat Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. Read Boyle’s profile on Rep. Abraham here.

The Louisiana conservative’s interview with Breitbart News Sunday follows reports a record number of Louisianans have voted early.

Abraham said Republicans have been turning out in “droves” in October 12 jungle primary election.

The Louisiana Republican said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) drive towards impeachment “insanity” has “energized” Republicans to vote in the gubernatorial election.

Abraham said, “They are going to come out en masse to show not only support for us in the gubernatorial election but to show support for this president. They know that this impeachment inquiry is foolish, it’s going nowhere.”

The Louisiana Republican also blamed Democrat Edwards’ business climate for the closure of Bayou Steel, which resulted in nearly 400 layoffs. Abraham contended President Trump’s America First trade policies help, not hurt, American steel companies.

“America First under President Trump would actually embolden and help American steel. Bayou Steel went out of business strictly because of our legal climate, our tax climate, and our business climate,” he said. “We are the worst in the economy in the nation. We are the only state in the nation that lost jobs. The president and vice president are doing phenomenally to bring business into the country.”

Not only voting for a gubernatorial election, you’re revolutionizing our state and get it on the right track. We are sending the message to our great president that we have his back.”

