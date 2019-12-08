Former New Mexico state representative Yvette Herrell told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM) and House Democrats’ impeachment “charade” is wearing thin for Americans and New Mexicans.

Herrell, who hopes to unseat Torres Small (D-NM) in the 2020 congressional elections, told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that the New Mexico Democrats’ impeachment “charade” is wearing thin with her constituents in the New Mexico second congressional district.

A poll conducted by the Tarrance Group found that Herrell serves as the “clear frontrunner” for the Republican primary nomination in New Mexico’s second district. The survey found that Herrell has 43 percent support, Claire Chase has 13 percent, and Chris Mathys has 12 percent support. Herrell also has 48 percent, or a near majority, of support from those who describe themselves as “very conservative.”

Herrell said that Rep. Torres Small ran as a pragmatic Democrat; however, she moved to back impeachment instead of improving the lives of the average New Mexican.

“I think disappointment would be the understatement because you’re absolutely right. She ran in the midterm as a moderate Democrat, that she would work or the people of New Mexico protect our industries, our culture, our way of life. She’s anything but a moderate, her voting record is 93 percent of the time with Nancy Pelosi, truly not conducive to the people of New Mexico. People want to secure the border, that border wall is very important,” the New Mexico conservative added.

Herrell said instead of impeachment, Congress should “pass the USMCA trade bill, let’s pass things that are going to be beneficial for all Americans.”

“We sent her to Washington, she voted against the wall, she voted against the Second Amendment, she voted for the Equality Act, that is a direct hit on our values and principles, we are a pro-life district,” she added.

Herrell said that Torres Small is “endorsed by Emily’s List, worked for Planned Parenthood, she’s pro-choice, she just doesn’t fit with the values of the second congressional district.”

“There are so many things we could be excited about it, but we’re not because we’re watching this circus in Washington, DC, and people are starting to understand that we’re wasting so much time and money,” she said.

Herrell said that Democrats such as Torres Small are “doing nothing to address the real issues. And this kind of charade… is very wearing thin on New Mexico voters.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.