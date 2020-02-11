Steve Scalise: Free Americans Scare Democrats to Death

Democrats are “scared to death” of free Americans, said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, highlighting left-wing propositions for increasing central planning and governmental controls over the population.

“The president’s fighting for people,” said Scalise. “[Democrats] are fighting for government control, and it scares them to death to think that individuals might actually be able to control their own destiny.”

Scalise remarked, “[Donald Trump] stands for the freedom of people to control their destiny. Democrats stand for government controlling your destiny. I think that’s the biggest contrast of all.”



Democrats’ left-wing politics are at odds with American values, Scalise stated.

“The chance to get the American Dream has never been stronger, and Democrats want to take us to socialism,” Scalise said. “You may have one of the sharpest contrasts that we’re facing in a presidential election.

Scalise continued, “You can see their fight for the left as such a sharp contrast to what American greatness — not just for ourselves but for people who love freedom all around the world — is all about.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) ripping apart of a printout of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech illustrated a rejection of American exceptionalism, said Scalise. “Maybe if you don’t like American exceptionalism and what’s great about this American comeback, that you would rip those words up,” he remarked.

Aside from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Democrat presidential candidates mask some of their socialist views and intentions, assessed Scalise.

Unlike his counterparts who push often nebulous political platitudes, Sanders presents an ‘”articulate ideology” of “socialism,” Scalise determined. “Bernie’s actually talking about real things, but they’re dangerous,” he stated.

“[Socialism] has failed in every country where it’s been tried,” Scalise added, “and now they want to try it in the greatest country in the history of the world. We’re not going to let that happen.”

Scalise characterized the 2020 presidential election as a choice between American values and socialism. “Now they’re literally running to the left of liberalism,” Scalise concluded, “closer to socialism.”

