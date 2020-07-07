Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)’s amendment attached to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act is not simply an effort to rename some military bases named after Confederate leaders but a push to erase American history.

“It may be portrayed in the media as Confederate named bases but it’s far more radical,” Cotton said on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “It’s far more extreme. It would require a crane to go into to Arlington Cemetery and carry out the Memorial to war dead.”

“It would do the same thing to cemeteries all around the country,” Cotton said. “It would shut down exhibits in military museums of the Civil War.”

“It would require the removal of paintings from the Walls of West Point depicting Civil War battle scenes,” Cotton added. “That’s how sweeping and radical this proposal is.

“It’s not something I can support.”

Warren spoke about her amendment on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

“This bill covers more than military bases. It also requires name changes for federal buildings and streets on those military bases and at other installations that celebrate the traitors who took up arms against the United States to defend slavery,” Warren said.

“The USS Chancellorsville, for example, is named for a Confederate battle victory – a defeat for the United States of America. The ship’s crest pays homage to Confederate General Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter