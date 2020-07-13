Dr. William Schaffner: ‘Lots of Countries Have Opened up Schools Safely’

Many countries have reopened schools safely following closures during the coronavirus pandemic, said Dr. William Schaffner, M.D., a professor of medicine at the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University and the medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. He offered his analysis on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host John Hayward.
Mansour asked if and how schools for children can be safely reopened amid coronavirus concerns.
LISTEN:
Schaffner warned much remains unknown about the novel coronavirus.
“We can’t expect perfect safety,” cautioned Schaffner. “Some parents do. And when we say, ‘Well, we’re reducing the risk. We can’t guarantee safety,’ that gets some parents [asking], ‘Huh?’ But we’re adults here. No guarantee out there, particularly with a new virus about which we still don’t know enough.”
Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern or 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific.
Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.