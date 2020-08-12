Pennsylvania 17th congressional district Republican candidate Sean Parnell told Breitbart News Tonight that it is “tragic” that Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) is not showing leadership on the coronavirus response.

Parnell spoke to Breitbart News Tonight guest host Matthew Boyle as President Donald Trump spoke to Boyle regarding his decision to sign executive orders granting Americans relief in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, rather than negotiate with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“She wasn’t interested in the people,” Trump said of Pelosi. “She wasn’t interested in anything other than getting bailout money for her friends who are doing a bad job running the cities and states. Every one of those—practically every one of them is in trouble.”

After Pelosi’s hard-line tactics failed to strike a deal with congressional Republicans and Trump, Pelosi adjourned the House for the August congressional recess.

Parnell, a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan, said that Conor Lamb, who he hopes to replace in the November congressional elections, has displayed a lack of leadership on the coronavirus negotiations.

Parnell told Breitbart News Tonight, “To me, this speaks to a leadership issue, right? If you were in the military, when I was in combat, my goal, my mission, was to be the first on the battlefield and the last off. The first into the fight, the first into the fire, and the last one out. That’s your job. As a leader, your job is to lead by example; whether you’re in combat or you’re serving as a representative for people here at home, your job is servant-leadership. So not only do you have to lead by example, the job is to serve the people you lead.”

“I found it tragic that people like Conor Lamb and most of the other Democrats in Washington think that grocery workers and medical workers are essential, but those people who write the policies to protect them don’t feel they are essential enough to go to work,” he added.

Parnell’s interview with Breitbart News Tonight arises as the Pennsylvania conservative released an ad on Tuesday blasting Conor Lamb’s brother and campaign spokesman, Coleman Lamb, for retweeting a user who urged Parnell to “burn in hell and die.”

Parnell said that his campaign to oust Lamb has only continued to gain momentum in the months ahead of the 2020 congressional elections.

He said, “I’m in the fight, and I’m in it to win it. We’re going to win it. The last quarter, outraised Lamb, not by a small amount, but by over $270,000, the first time that Conor Lamb has ever been outraised. And we’re on track for an even bigger third quarter, and we’re running and gunning all the way to election day, and we’re going to win this thing, and we’re going to give it back to the people.”

