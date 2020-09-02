Madison Cawthorn, the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, described his lack of support from the Republican Party’s establishment as a blessing, offering his comments on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Cawthorn, who is 24, defeated 62-year-old Lynda Bennett in June’s Republican primary for the district, winning 65 percent of votes compared to Bennett’s 35 percent. His oppnent received endorsements from President Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the House Freedom Fund, the Senate Conservative Fund, American Conservative Union, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Citizens United.

Marlow asked, “What is the reaction from Washington Republicans who didn’t endorse you, endorsed your opponent?”

Cawthorn replied, “The late train still makes it to the same station, you just have to pay a little higher cost for the ticket, and so I have allowed the establishment Republicans to definitely make it up to me, but the one great thing about our primary victory is that, fortunately, we don’t owe anybody.”

“The only people I’m accountable to is the people of West North Carolina,” declared Cawthorn. “I’m not beholden to any super PAC. I’m not beholden to any caucus chair, or any leadership of the party. I can really be my own person. I can stand on my own. That’s nice to have going into Washington, D.C.”

Cawthorn uses a wheelchair due to partial paralysis resulting from a 2014 car accident. As a featured speaker at this year’s Republican National Convention, he rose from his wheelchair with assistance while concluding his speech with the words, “Be a radical for freedom. Be a radical for liberty. Be a radical for our republic, for which I stand. One nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.’”

Cawthorn told Breitbart News in June that he promised Trump he would win millennial voters’ support for the president’s reelection bid.

