Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) told Breitbart News that a “massive surge” of migrants would seek to illegally immigrate to America if Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden becomes president.

Cotton highlighted Biden’s promise during Thursday’s presidential debate to extend a “pathway to citizens” to illegal aliens.

“Joe Biden’s answers on immigration showed just how truly radical the Democratic Party has become,” Cotton said in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “This is now the party of open borders, mass migration, and blanket amnesty. Joe Biden said he’s going to send, in his first hundred days, a pathway-to-citizenship bill.”

Cotton continued, “That’s a big shift where the Democrats were just eight years ago. Remember the terrible so-called Gang of eight bill. It too would give a big amnesty and increase legal immigration by a lot, but at least it felt the need to make a gesture towards things like border security and workplace enforcement. The Democrats wouldn’t even accept that now.”

LISTEN:

Cotton noted Biden’s refusal to acknowledge the need for border security or interior enforcement in the context of possible future amnesty legislation for illegal aliens.

“Joe Biden is saying [he is] going to send an amnesty bill to the Congress in [his] first hundred days without asking anything in return, without trying to secure our border, without enforcing immigration [law in the] workplaces against unscrupulous employers, without cracking down on visa fraud,” Cotton remarked.

Biden’s position on immigration would incentivize millions of migrants to come to America should the former senator take the White House, estimated Cotton.

Cotton warned, “if Joe Biden wins, there’s going to be a massive surge of illegal aliens at our southern border. They’ve got six months to get in Ali Ali Oxen Free until Joe Biden passes a massive amnesty, and Joe Biden will be responsible for every bit of that Biden surge at our border.”

Cotton went on, “He’s also talking about importing millions and millions of new workers over and above the 15 million legal aliens here. They’re going to get amnesty and therefore right to work. He’s going to import millions of workers at a time when we have more than 10 million Americans who are still out of work because of the Wuhan coronavirus. So Joe Biden is going to bring in millions of new foreigners to compete with those Americans who are out of work at a time when we should be putting American workers first in line for American jobs.”

Cotton concluded, “It just shows how radicalized the Democrats have become on immigration.”