Jesse Hunt, communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), told Breitbart News on Tuesday that Democrat senatorial candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are “radicals” seeking to enable a “social agenda” if elected in Georgia.

Hunt described Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s (R-GA) opponent, Warnock, as “a radical’s radical.” He characterized Sen. David Perdue’s (R-GA) opponent, Jon Ossoff, as “a trust fund socialist.”

“[Warnock] has defended Jeremiah Wright,” Hunt recalled on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “[Warnock] welcomed Fidel Castro to a church that he worked at.”

Hunt highlighted Warnock’s support for the left-wing “defund the police” campaign. “[Warnock] called police officers thugs, bullies, and gangsters.”

Hunt noted Warnock’s claim in 2016 that “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness” as illustrative of the Democrat candidate’s political radicalism.

A leftist political organization named the Working Families Party, which advocates to “defund the police,” is hosting phone banks for Warnock — featuring Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — as part of a Democrat get-out-the-vote campaign.

LISTEN:

Hunt said, “[Warnock] is probably one of the most extreme figures we’ve seen running in a United States Senate race. … He said that people can’t serve God and the military. He said that America should repent for its whiteness. These are just kind of a sort of radical strain that exists in some of the farthest most extreme factions of the Democrat Party, and it’s manifested itself into United States Senate candidates Raphael Warnock [and] John Ossoff.”

Hunt remarked, “Ossoff has no professional accomplishments to really speak of, and essentially is just a trust fund socialist coasting off of his father’s accomplishments and running through office for three years.”

“[Ossoff] has repeatedly tried to hide business ties to a Chinese Communist Party entity,” Hunt stated. “Warnock and Ossoff would [not be] looking out for everyday Georgians, but people who would be a rubber stamp for very radical agenda.”

Hunt said Ossoff and Warnock, if elected, would be “a blank check in Congress for Nancy Pelosi.”

“These are two candidates far outside the main street, but certainly their base sees them as a proxy, as a way to pass a radical agenda in Congress, and they’ll do anything they can to get them elected,” Hunt stated.

Marlow asked about election integrity measures for the Georgia runoff elections.

Hunt replied, “We’ve constructed an organization of more than 4,000 poll watchers and observers, which is more than there were in the general election, and it’s just for this runoff. … We’re committed to make sure that there’s strong transparency in these runoff elections and that Republicans feel like things are being conducted in a free and fair manner.”