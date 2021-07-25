Eli Crane, a Navy SEAL and Arizona Republican congressional candidate, promised to continue his service to his country in Congress in an interview with Breitbart News Saturday, asserting service does not end when you “take off the uniform.”

Crane hopes to unseat swing district Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ); the district leans Republican.

The Arizona Republican said he felt compelled to run for office to help secure his and Arizonans’ freedoms and liberties. He joined the Navy after the September 11th terrorist attacks.

“I have children. I love people. I love America. I love Americans, and I want to make sure that the next generation gets an opportunity to enjoy the American dream and the freedom and liberties that we have,” Crane told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.

Crane said he did five deployments, including serving on the USS Gettysburg and in SEAL Team Three.

The Arizona conservative said Americans need to keep fighting for their freedoms.

“Service doesn’t end when you take off the uniform. I swore an oath… the biggest threat to this country, unfortunately, is right here within. And if we don’t get freedom-loving patriots into this fight from the bottom up, I’m afraid we’re going to lose it,” he said.

Crane attacked President Joe Biden’s loose immigration policies, which led to a surge of migrants crossing the border less than seven months during Biden’s administration.

“It’s a massive failure of this administration to roll out the red carpet and just basically stop all of the border policies that we have and let people flood into this country without being vetted or checked,” Crane said.

In Crane’s dramatic campaign announcement video, the Arizona Republican got a “We the People tattoo,” promising to fight for Americans’ freedoms:

Crane noted that O’Halleran had voted in lockstep with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“All of your listeners need to know is that he voted with Nancy Pelosi 96 percent of the time,” Crane said.

He added, “You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.