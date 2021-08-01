Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Breitbart News that funding the Keystone XL Pipeline and a southern border wall are conditions for some Republicans’ support of a roughly $1 trillion “infrastructure” proposal.

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak asked Blackburn if any Republicans will demand inclusion of funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall or the Keystone XL Pipeline. He documented other infrastructure projects absent from the tentative legislation of the “infrastructure deal.”

Blackburn replied, “I’m sure you’re going to see some amendments that are made to that process to that bill, because we do believe that the pipeline and the border wall are shovel-ready infrastructure project.”

The legislation, which the White House has dubbed a bipartisan infrastructure bill, will receive a vote in the Senate on Sunday.

The Biden administration supports the inclusion of funding “clean energy,” “carbon capture,” and “low-carbon technologies” to combat what it says is a “climate crisis” driven by fossil fuel consumption.

The White House, Democrats, and their left-wing political allies are attempting to redefine “infrastructure” as something other than physical construction. They coined the neologism “human infrastructure” in an attempt to to frame advocacy of racial and ethnic “equity” as a part of “infrastructure.”

