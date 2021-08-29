Gov. Steve Sisolak’s (D) coronavirus lockdown policies are destroying Nevada’s economy, John Lee, the North Las Vegas, Nevada, mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate, told Breitbart News Saturday.

Lee, a former Democrat, hopes to unseat Sisolak as the next governor of Nevada. Lee said he became a Republican after the Nevada Democrat party became increasingly socialist.

“When the state party has their convention, and four out of the top five of those people that were elected were socialists and avowed socialist party members, that is all I can stand. I am so ashamed of our state that we would sink to this level,” Lee told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.

“I became a Republican; it was the values that I’ve always had and been excited about working in business,” he added.

Lee said, “Just because you were born Democrat doesn’t mean that this is the party your parents were involved in.” He said he was excited to move away from the socialists in the Democrat party.

Boyle said Sisolak had been a “total disaster” on the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s new coronavirus restrictions and mask mandates serve as a tacit admission that the governor has failed to curb the coronavirus.

Lee said Sisolak lacked the vision to combat the pandemic, and his communication distressed local public officials.

“It became very, very obvious that he was not a leader, not a visionary, he was destroying what we were doing … the lack of communication was disastrous,” he said.

The North Las Vegas mayor said, despite Nevada being a very rural state, Sisolak “shut down every single county.”

Lee said Sisolak’s policies would “destroy the whole state’s economy because that’s exactly what [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom is doing.” Lee said Sisolak never talked to him about the lockdown policies, and many mayors across Nevada never heard from him either.

Lee said Sisolak makes edicts without communicating with local officials about their issues and has “no engagement of wonderful people in Nevada.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.