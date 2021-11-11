Patrick K. O’Donnell, military historian and author of The Unknowns: The Untold Story of America’s Unknown Soldier and WWI’s Most Decorated Heroes Who Brought Him Home, said on Veterans Day that the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 1921, was a moment of “healing and unity” that transcended ethnic and racial lines in the U.S.

O’Donnell reflected on the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’s consecration at Arlington National Cemetery and the interment of unknown American military serviceperson’s remains beneath the memorial.

“The tomb is as important then as it is now,” he said. “It was a unifying moment in history a hundred years ago, and it brought together disparate portions of our country. … It’s a sense of unity and healing.”

He added, “The World War 1 unknown [soldier] was brought back and interned in Arlington today — 100 years ago — and it’s the tomb that represents all Americans who have served in all wars, and I think that’s what makes it our most special and maybe our almost most important war memorial in America.”

“There will never be another unknown soldier with DNA analysis,” O’Donnell remarked.

O’Donnell noted that 3rd Cavalry Regiment of the U.S. Army, known as the Old Guard, who protect the memorial every minute of the day, are well-versed on the history of the tomb.

“It’s good to be alive,” O’Donnell said of his thoughts on Veterans Day in contemplating the fallen among America’s military servicepersons.