Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Breitbart News Saturday that the November midterm elections will be the start of a “great American comeback” that will continue into the 2024 presidential election.

“I think the American people saw what we did in the Trump-Pence administration: America more secure, stronger in the world, safer at home, more prosperous than before. … Contrast that with the agenda of the radical left the Biden-Harris administration has been advancing with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi at the helm: They see a weaker American at home and abroad,” Pence explained to Breitbart News Saturday host and Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle.

He said that this momentum going in the November midterm elections will carry over into the 2024 elections, predicting a “great American comeback.”

“I do believe this is not a one-off; I think 2022 is the beginning of a great American comeback. But when Republicans take back the House, don’t diminish that. I was in the House for 12 years, and I will tell you that power of the purse, the ability to hold the administration accountable — but also at the end of the day I think it’s going to be incumbent, as I said at Heritage [Foundation] a week ago, it’s going to be incumbent on Republicans in the House and the Senate and in statehouses across the country to offer a clear vision back for this country.”

He said his group, Advancing American Freedom, is set to “forge” a freedom agenda of economic security, national security, border security, traditional values, and a robust foreign policy.

The former vice president added that he believes it’s going to be important that Republicans use the “power of the purse” to undo what has been done at the border and at home. Pence promised more victories for Republicans if they continue to advance commonsense conservatism.