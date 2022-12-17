Exclusive — Sen. Mike Braun Running for Governor to Bring ‘Real Change’ to Indiana

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) decried the “unholy alliance” between establishment Democrats and Republicans, saying on Breitbart News Saturday that he could bring about “real change” by running for Indiana governor.

Braun announced his candidacy this week to be the next Hoosier governor, as current Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) has been term limited out of his office.

The Hoosier senator told Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle that the Senate only rewards seniority and does not reward results as long as one gets reelected.

“When it comes to setting the agenda, to try and fix the things that are broken about this place, you got to be here three terms, if not entering in your third decade,” Braun remarked.

Braun said, “Here, you’re only one of 100, and I knew that going into it, but is it worth six more years and probably an easy run for reelection, or does it make more sense” to bring about a smaller, more effective government in Indiana.

Braun said he believes he can bring about more “real change” as governor of Indiana.

Boyle noted he hoped that Braun could bring that “winning mentality” to the governor’s mansion, given that he and other Senate conservatives fought to scrap President Joe Biden’s military vaccine mandate in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed through the Senate on Thursday.

Braun also decried the “unholy alliance” between establishment Republicans and Democrats that often leads to bloated budgets, including the defense budget.

The Hoosier senator noted that the Department of Defense (DOD) has failed its fifth consecutive audit. DOD Comptroller Mike McCord said that the Pentagon only accounted for 39 percent of its $3.5 trillion in assets.

“The neocons generally drive that agenda with no concern with how much money it costs,” Braun said, referring to defense spending.

Braun, if elected to be the next Hoosier governor, said he would enact health care reform by making health care more transparent and competitive. He said he would boost education and rural broadband in America as well.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.