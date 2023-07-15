Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) spoke to Breitbart News Saturday about President Joe Biden’s memo on “chestfeeding,” saying that the left is intent on harming America’s children.

In the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) “Infant and Young Child Feeding Toolkit” memo, the CDC uses the term “chestfeed” when referring to transgender and nonbinary people caring for infants.

The memo explained, “Transgender and nonbinary-gendered individuals may give birth and breastfeed or feed at the chest (chestfeed). The gender identity or expression of transgender individuals is different from their sex at birth. The gender identity of nonbinary-gendered individuals does not fit neatly into either man or woman.”

“An individual does not need to have given birth to breastfeed or chestfeed,” the section continued. “Some families may have other preferred terminology for how they feed their babies, such as nursing, chestfeeding, or bodyfeeding.”

Marshall told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, “I can’t believe we’re talking about this. There’s so many crises going on. When will the woke left wake up and realize their policies are harming our nation’s greatest treasure – our children?”

“The woke left uses science as a tool to justify their policy. So if they can find some type of science that supports their policies, they’re all in. But it’s really almost like a religion to them, how they manipulate science for their own purposes,” he added.

Marshall, a doctor, said, “There’s no way this trans-fluid has any of that [nutrients] in it. There’s not going to be enough calories in it. There’s not going to be enough nutrition – all just for their political agenda. So you’re sacrificing the baby’s health for some biological male.”

He remarked, “I think this is a seminal moment for the CDC, when the United States loses full confidence. Have you had any confidence left after they hounded COVID? Surely Americans realize what horrible advice the CDC is giving right now.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.